June 26, 2019 / 8:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Abe hopes U.S., China resolve trade war through constructive talks

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds a joint news conference with visiting U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that he hoped the United States and China would resolve their trade war through constructive dialogue when they meet at a gathering of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies.

Abe, who hosts this week’s summit in Osaka, also said he wanted the G20 to deliver a strong message on issues such as the promotion of free trade, innovation-driven global growth and rule-making for the digital economy.

“I expect that the United States and China will resolve their trade friction in a constructive manner through dialogue such as their bilateral meeting at G20,” Abe told a news conference.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; editing by Darren Schuettler

