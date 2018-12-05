Business News
Japan's Abe says to work with BOJ to achieve price stability target

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on while holding a joint press conferce with Uruguay's President Tabare Vazquez during an official visit, in Montevideo, Uruguay, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Javier Calvelo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that he would work with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.

Speaking at a year-end party of economists, Abe also said Japan would lead free trade next year as the country chairs the summit of the Group of 20 of the world’s largest economies.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told the same gathering that the economy had been moving steadily this year, and that he would steer policy firmly next year towards the central bank’s objectives while monitoring risks both at home and abroad.

