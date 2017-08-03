FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan hopes to hold economic talks with U.S. in October: finance minister
August 3, 2017 / 3:56 AM / a day ago

Japan hopes to hold economic talks with U.S. in October: finance minister

Tetsushi Kajimoto

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan hopes to hold economic talks with Washington in October, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday.

"I'm hoping to conduct rough preparations with Vice President (Mike) Pence in September and hold a formal talk in October," Aso told reporters, shortly before he was formally reappointed to his post in a cabinet reshuffle.

Aso and Pence have led a U.S.-Japan economic dialogue, which kicked off in April to discuss trade and investment and economic policies of the both countries.

The upcoming talks could also include the issue of safeguard tariffs Japan has imposed on frozen beef from the United States and some other countries.

"I must continue a dialogue aimed at helping economic development in the Asia-Pacific region. I must continue to carry out economic and fiscal management," he added.

The Trump administration also could press for concessions on trade that could increase U.S. exports to Japan under his "America First" policy.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Kim Coghill

