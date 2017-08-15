Japan's Aso: second-quarter GDP mainly driven by brisk housing investment

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso waits for U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (not seen) before a bilateral meeting, during a G7 for Financial ministers, in the southern Italian city of Bari, Italy, in this file photo dated May 12, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that strong housing investment was the main driver of economic growth in the second quarter, while capital spending also contributed to growth.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Aso also told reporters that capital expenditure could grow further as machinery orders remain at high levels.

The government said on Monday second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years as consumer and company spending picked up.