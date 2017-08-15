FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
32 minutes ago
Japan's Aso: second-quarter GDP mainly driven by brisk housing investment
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Japanese shoppers open their wallets, raising hopes for revival
japan
Japanese shoppers open their wallets, raising hopes for revival
How many more deals can Netflix pull off?
Reuters TV
How many more deals can Netflix pull off?
Understanding Kim Jong Un’s nuclear game plan
Commentary
Understanding Kim Jong Un’s nuclear game plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 15, 2017 / 1:40 AM / 32 minutes ago

Japan's Aso: second-quarter GDP mainly driven by brisk housing investment

1 Min Read

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso waits for U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (not seen) before a bilateral meeting, during a G7 for Financial ministers, in the southern Italian city of Bari, Italy, in this file photo dated May 12, 2017.Alessandro Bianchi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that strong housing investment was the main driver of economic growth in the second quarter, while capital spending also contributed to growth.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Aso also told reporters that capital expenditure could grow further as machinery orders remain at high levels.

The government said on Monday second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years as consumer and company spending picked up.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.