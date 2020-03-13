Japan finance finister Aso: No need to fret about recent yen moves

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that volatility was high in the stock market but that there was no need to fret about currency moves, describing the underlying yen trend as “stable”.

“The yen has been stable at around 105 yen recently so there’s no need to fret about it,” Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The current situation was “totally different” from the global financial crisis triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers about a decade ago, Aso said, adding that it takes time for markets to regain calm after easing steps taken by central banks.