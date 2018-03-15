FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 15, 2018 / 7:31 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Japan finance minister Aso rules out chance of BOJ buying foreign bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Thursday ruled out the chance of the central bank’s buying foreign bonds, saying such a step would be tantamount to currency intervention.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks to reporters in Tokyo, Japan March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

“The BOJ buying foreign bonds would be tantamount to currency intervention. We need to be cautious about the idea as it could be misunderstood” by other nations if conducted without consent from other countries, Aso told parliament.

Koichi Hamada, an economic adviser to premier Shinzo Abe, told Reuters in February the BOJ should consider buying foreign bonds as part of efforts to reflate the economy.

The BOJ is prohibited by law from buying foreign bonds for the purpose of affecting yen moves as exchange-rate policy falls under the jurisdiction of the finance ministry, not the BOJ.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.