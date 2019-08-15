Japan finance minister Aso says he hopes markets will calm down

FILE PHOTO - Taro Aso, Japan's deputy prime minister and finance minister, speaks at the Group of 20 (G-20) high-level seminar on financial innovation "Our Future in the Digital Age", on the sidelines of the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Fukuoka, Japan, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday that volatility was high in financial markets and that he hoped markets would calm down.

Various factors are behind market moves including the U.S.-China trade war, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Aso also said there was no change to the government’s plan to raise the sales tax in October, when asked if recent bond yield moves could affect the plan.