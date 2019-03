FILE PHOTO: Japanese Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso looks on during Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's joint news announcement in Abe’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the economy was in a moderate recovery and that there was no change in the government’s plan to raise the national sales tax in October.

Asked about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s move to pause interest rate hikes, Aso said he thought that was not a bad idea for the U.S. economy.

Aso was speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting.