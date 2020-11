FILE PHOTO: Japan's newly-appointed Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that the pace of recovery in private demand was fast, as seen in the automotive sector.

Aso also told a news conference after a cabinet meeting that he was unable to comment now on what economic impact the administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden would have on Japan.