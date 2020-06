FILE PHOTO - Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso answers a question during a news conference of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Fukuoka, Japan June 9, 2019. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has no immediate plan to issue “corona-bonds,” or bonds issued specifically to cover the cost of combating the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.

“We’re able to sell bonds in markets in the current form without much disruption,” Aso told parliament. “I won’t rule it out completely, but it’s not something we’re considering now,” he said, when asked about the idea of issuing corona-bonds.