Business News
May 23, 2019 / 4:43 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Japan's Aso: No plan to adopt restrictions on JGB short-selling

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting in Tokyo, Japan January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday the government had no immediate plan to adopt restrictions on short-selling of Japanese government bonds (JGBs).

“JGBs are held predominantly by domestic investors, so I don’t there is a strong chance that markets will experience big fluctuations,” Aso told parliament. “I don’t see a strong need to introduce regulations,” he added.

The Bank of Japan has gobbled up roughly 40% of the JGB market, leading some market players to worry that a lack of liquidity could make bond moves susceptible to big swings.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below