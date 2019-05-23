Japan's Aso: No plan to adopt restrictions on JGB short-selling

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting in Tokyo, Japan January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday the government had no immediate plan to adopt restrictions on short-selling of Japanese government bonds (JGBs).

“JGBs are held predominantly by domestic investors, so I don’t there is a strong chance that markets will experience big fluctuations,” Aso told parliament. “I don’t see a strong need to introduce regulations,” he added.

The Bank of Japan has gobbled up roughly 40% of the JGB market, leading some market players to worry that a lack of liquidity could make bond moves susceptible to big swings.