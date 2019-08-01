BOJ could widen band in which it allows yields to move: deputy governor Amamiya

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in Tokyo, Japan July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

KAGOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Thursday the central bank could widen the band in which it allows bond yields to fluctuate around its 0% target, if long-term interest rates make big swings.

“It’s true we could be more careful in assessing the merits and demerits of additional action than other central banks,” Amamiya told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Kagoshima, southern Japan.

“But just because we’ve eased so much already does not mean any further steps would be limited or small.”