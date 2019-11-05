BOJ deputy governor Amamiya: Policy focus is more on easing than tightening

TOKYO (Reuters) - Deputy Bank of Japan Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Tuesday that the central bank was conducting policy with a focus more on further easing than on tightening, and that it would not hesitate to ease again if price momentum came under threat.

“Given the current risk factors, it’s unthinkable that interest rates would rise or be tightened. Our scenario is to keep them steady or lower them,” Amamiya told a lower house financial affairs committee.