BOJ has various tools if it needs to ease more: deputy governor Amamiya

SHIMONOSEKI, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Thursday the central bank had various tools available if it needed to ease monetary policy further.

“We won’t rule out various possibilities” including deploying a combination of several tools if the BOJ were to ramp up stimulus, Amamiya told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Shimonoseki, western Japan.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control, the BOJ guides short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent and the 10-year government bond yield around zero percent.