Japan's finance minister warns BOJ against insisting on hitting price goal

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting in Tokyo, Japan January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Friday warned the central bank against insisting it achieve its elusive 2 percent inflation target.

“Things could go wrong if (we) insist too much on achieving the 2 percent inflation target,” Aso told reporters after a regular cabinet meeting.

“No one in the public would be angry even if the inflation target isn’t achieved,” Aso said, when asked about his comments in parliament on Tuesday that the BOJ could give itself more flexibility in how it defines its price goal.