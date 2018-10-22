FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 5:35 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Japan banking system stable, divergence seen in profitability: BOJ

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s financial system remains stable as a whole but there is a growing divergence between regional banks that are profitable and those that are suffering, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.

Men work on the outside of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

“Core capital ratios for domestic banks have gradually declined recently,” as they have difficulty making profits that match the risks, the BOJ said in a twice-yearly report scrutinizing Japan’s financial system.

The report said there was no excess risk-taking seen in Japan’s banking system. But it warned that many banks were increasing lending to middle-risk borrowers and for property investment.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

