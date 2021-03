FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Friday it has created a committee to promote smooth implementation of a central bank digital currency that groups together policymakers and banking lobby executives.

The committee will consist of BOJ, Ministry of Finance and Financial Services Agency executives, as well as officials from financial lobbies, the central bank said.