Kuroda says he wants to hit price goal so BOJ can normalize policy

OSAKA (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he wanted to achieve his 2 percent inflation target at the earliest date possible so that the central bank could begin normalizing monetary policy.

He also said it was desirable for currency rates to move stably, reflecting economic fundamentals.

“We will continue to carefully watch currency moves and their impact on the economy and prices,” Kuroda told business leaders in Osaka, western Japan.