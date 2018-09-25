FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 25, 2018 / 6:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kuroda says he wants to hit price goal so BOJ can normalize policy

1 Min Read

OSAKA (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he wanted to achieve his 2 percent inflation target at the earliest date possible so that the central bank could begin normalizing monetary policy.

He also said it was desirable for currency rates to move stably, reflecting economic fundamentals.

“We will continue to carefully watch currency moves and their impact on the economy and prices,” Kuroda told business leaders in Osaka, western Japan.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.