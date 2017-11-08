BOJ's Funo: See no need to change ETF purchases

MIYAZAKI, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yukitoshi Funo on Wednesday said he felt there was no need to change the central bank’s purchases of exchange-traded funds linked to the stock market.

Funo, speaking to reporters in Miyazaki, southern Japan, said it was possible for policymakers to respond in some way if a majority of board members saw the need to change policy.

Funo also said he did not think stock prices were overheating.