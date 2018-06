SENDAI, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yukitoshi Funo said on Thursday he was worried that protectionism could damage the world economy and trade volume, and in turn affect Japan’s economy.

FILE PHOTO: Newly-appointed Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Yukitoshi Funo speaks during his inauguration news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Speaking at a news conference after a speech to business leaders in Sendai, northeastern Japan, Funo also said he had no preset idea on monetary policy as the central bank was ready to adjust policy as appropriate.