BOJ's Harada says board shares view on need to ease if economy worsens

KOFU, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada said on Wednesday he did not think there was disagreement among the central bank’s board members on the need to take monetary policy action if the economy takes a turn for the worse.

He also said the BOJ should focus on how the economy and prices are performing, rather than how they affect inflation expectations, in judging whether it needs to ease monetary policy further.

“If the economy worsens and loses momentum for achieving our price target, the BOJ would act immediately,” Harada told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Kofu, eastern Japan.