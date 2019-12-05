BOJ's Harada says no need to take additional policy steps

FILE PHOTO: Newly-appointed Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Yutaka Harada leaves a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo March 26, 2015. New Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada said on Thursday it is difficult, and even impossible, to consider the central bank's 2 percent inflation target and the two-year timeframe for achieving it as "rigid" goals. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

OITA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada said on Thursday that he saw no need to take additional policy steps as the central bank’s yield curve control would yield synergy effects with the government’s fresh economic stimulus spending.

Harada also said the central bank should stick to its 2% inflation target, which has helped the economy improve and stabilized the currency market because it is perceived as the “global standard.”

Harada, a vocal proponent of reflationist policy, was speaking to reporters after delivering a speech to local business leaders in the southwestern city of Oita.