BOJ may need to take more steps to pump liquidity, says board member Katoaka

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) new policy board members Goushi Kataoka attends a news conference at BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Goushi Kataoka said on Thursday the central bank may need to take additional steps to pump liquidity to the economy, depending on how the coronavirus pandemic affects companies.

He also said there would be no change to the importance of coordinating fiscal and monetary policies to spur growth, regardless of who became the next prime minister.

“There’s no change to what needs to be done even under a new administration, which is to use fiscal and monetary tools to spur demand, provide liquidity and take various steps to help people who are suffering,” Kataoka told an online briefing.