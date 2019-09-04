BOJ's Kataoka says the need to ramp up stimulus is heightening

FILE PHOTO - Bank of Japan (BOJ) new policy board members Goushi Kataoka attends a news conference at BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

HAKODATE, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Goushi Kataoka said on Wednesday the need for the central bank to expand stimulus was heightening as some global economic risks were materializing and clouding Japan’s recovery prospects.

“Personally, I feel the need for additional easing is heightening. On the other hand, many central banks are ramping up stimulus, which could affect the global economy,” Kataoka told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Hakodate, northern Japan.

“I’d like to take these points into account in deciding what the BOJ needs to do at its September meeting,” he said.