September 24, 2019 / 8:32 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

BOJ Kuroda says any easing will aim to push down short, medium-term rates

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

OSAKA (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank will aim to push down short- and medium-term bond yields, without lowering super-long yields too much, if it were to ease monetary policy further.

“If the BOJ were to ease, it needs to further push down short- and medium-term interest rates,” Kuroda told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Osaka, western Japan.

“If the BOJ were to lower short- and medium-term rates, it will adjust the composition of its bond buying operation as needed to prevent super-long bond yields from falling too much,” he added.

