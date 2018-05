TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank will telegraph to markets how it plans to exit from its ultra-easy policy when prospects for hitting its price goal heighten.

But he said conditions are not rife yet for the BOJ to debate a specific timing for whittling down its massive stimulus programme.

“The BOJ won’t end the ultra-easy policy before inflation reaches 2 percent,” Kuroda told parliament.