FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that the central bank would continue with large-scale monetary easing to achieve its 2% inflation target, and that it would adjust its increased balance sheet when the price goal is met.

Kuroda was speaking in the upper house budget committee in parliament.