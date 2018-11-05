BOJ will exit easy policy when price goal met: Kuroda

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

NAGOYA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank would “of course” seek an exit from ultra-easy policy when inflation reaches its 2 percent target.

“When the BOJ seeks an exit from easy policy, the yield curve will steepen and interest rates will rise,” Kuroda said in a meeting with business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.

But higher interest rates alone won’t fix structural problems that are weighing on regional banks’ profits, such as a dwindling population and a lack of funding demand as more firms relocate to bigger cities, he said.