Japan
November 5, 2018 / 2:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BOJ will exit easy policy when price goal met: Kuroda

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

NAGOYA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank would “of course” seek an exit from ultra-easy policy when inflation reaches its 2 percent target.

“When the BOJ seeks an exit from easy policy, the yield curve will steepen and interest rates will rise,” Kuroda said in a meeting with business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.

But higher interest rates alone won’t fix structural problems that are weighing on regional banks’ profits, such as a dwindling population and a lack of funding demand as more firms relocate to bigger cities, he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.