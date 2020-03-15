Business News
March 15, 2020 / 11:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

BOJ says will strive to maintain smooth market functioning

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will strive to maintain smooth market functioning even though no specific country, region or financial institutions are facing difficulty procuring funds now, a BOJ official said on Monday.

The comment came after the BOJ joined the central banks of the United States, the euro zone, Canada, Britain and Switzerland to offer three-month credit in U.S. dollars on a regular basis and at a rate cheaper than usual.

Reporting by Takahiko Wada, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below