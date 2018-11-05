One BOJ member said need to discuss time frame for monetary easing

TOKYO (Reuters) - One Bank of Japan board member said the board should discuss a time frame for quantitative easing because there was a limit to keeping the policy in place for a long period, minutes of their meeting in September showed on Monday.

Another member said the BOJ had room to be more flexible on policy in future if the output gap remained in positive territory.

In contrast, one member called on the BOJ to ease policy further, because the impact of its easing could wane over time.

At a meeting in July, the BOJ took steps to make its policy framework more sustainable by allowing bond yields to move more flexibly around its zero percent target. It kept monetary policy steady at a subsequent meetings in September and October.