MOF calls its response to BOJ's dollar funding "extraordinary"

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government’s response to the central bank’s dollar funding announced on Wednesday was ‘extremely extraordinary’ amid the coronavirus pandemic, a senior Ministry of Finance official (MOF) said.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has decided to tap $6 billion in cash from a government account in a rare arrangement to ensure it has enough ammunition to combat any market disruptions caused by a recent resurgence in coronavirus infections.

“Our response this time was extremely extraordinary under the coronavirus circumstances,” the official told Reuters.