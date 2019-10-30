BOJ to mull modifying forward guidance to signal future rate cut chance: Nikkei

FILE PHOTO : A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is considering modifying its forward guidance at its policy-setting meeting on Thursday to more clearly signal the future chance of interest rate cuts, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Under its current forward guidance, a pledge central banks make on future monetary policy, the BOJ commits to keeping present ultra-low interest rates “for an extended period, at least until around the spring of 2020.”

The BOJ’s nine-member board will discuss changing the language to more clearly signal the central bank’s readiness to cut rates in the future, the Nikkei said on Thursday, without citing sources.