Japan government nominates Hitachi executive Nakamura to join BOJ board

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government on Tuesday nominated Toyoaki Nakamura, a Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) executive, to join the Bank of Japan’s nine-member policy board.

Nakamura, 67, would replace Yukitoshi Funo, a former executive of Toyota Motor (7203.T) who has consistently voted with the majority and holds a neutral stance.

If formally approved by parliament, Nakamura would begin his five-year term on July 1, as Funo serves out his term a day before.