March 15, 2018 / 5:36 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Japan lower house to approve BOJ nominees March 16: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s lower house of parliament will approve the government’s nominees for the next central bank governor and deputy governors on Friday, a parliament source said.

FILE PHOTO: A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan building under construction in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

The lower house’s plenary session will convene on Friday at 1 p.m. (0400 GMT) and put to vote the government’s nominees for the BOJ posts, according to the source.

The government has nominated BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda for another five-year term when his current one ends in April, and two deputy governors to succeed the incumbents when their terms expire next week.

It is a near certainty the nominees will be approved because premier Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition holds a majority in both houses of parliament.

Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

