Coronavirus fallout prodding firms to cut new hiring: BOJ official

TOKYO (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic is prodding some companies in western Japan to hold off on new hiring and curb non-essential capital expenditure, a senior central bank official said on Thursday.

“The situation is quite severe. Business sentiment is souring. Firms dealing with inbound tourism and consumption are seeing sharp declines in sales,” Yasuhiro Yamada, the BOJ’s Osaka branch manager overseeing the Kinki western Japan region, told a news conference.