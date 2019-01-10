Western Japan firms see limited impact from trade friction: BOJ official

TOKYO (Reuters) - Most companies in the Kansai western Japan region see only limited impact so far on their businesses from U.S.-Chinese trade friction, a senior Bank of Japan official said on Thursday.

“Domestic and overseas stock markets have been somewhat volatile. But corporate profits, which are the basis of stock price moves, are firm in Japan, the United States and Europe,” Yasuhiro Yamada, the BOJ’s branch manager in Osaka, western Japan, told a news conference.