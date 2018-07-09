BOJ maintains rosy economic view for all nine regions

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan maintained its economic assessment for all of the country’s nine regions in a quarterly report issued on Monday, saying that they are either recovering or expanding.

FILE PHOTO - A man runs past the Bank of Japan (BOJ) building in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

“Exports are increasing as a trend due to steady overseas growth. The job market continues to tighten steadily and private consumption is improving,” the report said.

The report, issued at the BOJ’s quarterly meeting of its regional branch managers, will be among factors the bank’s board will scrutinize at its rate review on July 30-31.