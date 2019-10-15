BOJ ups economic view for one Japan region, maintains for eight

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Tuesday raised its assessment for one of the country’s nine regions and stuck to its view on the rest, saying they were either expanding or recovering.
“Domestic demand has continued on an uptrend, although exports, production and business sentiment have been affected by a slowdown in overseas economies,” the central bank said in a quarterly report analyzing the economic conditions of the regional areas of Japan.
Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher