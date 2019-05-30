Business News
May 30, 2019 / 5:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

BOJ will mull addressing demerits of easing if needed: Sakurai

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan's (BOJ) board member Makoto Sakurai speaks during an interview with Reuters at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

SHIZUOKA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Makoto Sakurai said on Thursday the central bank would consider steps to mitigate the demerits of its ultra-easy policy if doing so became necessary in future.

For now, the central bank does not need to take such steps nor ramp up stimulus, Sakurai told a news conference.

“We don’t need to take additional easing steps now. We can watch developments for the time being. If economic developments take a turn for the worse, we may consider taking action,” he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

