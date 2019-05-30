BOJ will mull addressing demerits of easing if needed: Sakurai

SHIZUOKA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Makoto Sakurai said on Thursday the central bank would consider steps to mitigate the demerits of its ultra-easy policy if doing so became necessary in future.
For now, the central bank does not need to take such steps nor ramp up stimulus, Sakurai told a news conference.
“We don’t need to take additional easing steps now. We can watch developments for the time being. If economic developments take a turn for the worse, we may consider taking action,” he said.
