BOJ will mull addressing demerits of easing if needed: Sakurai

Bank of Japan's (BOJ) board member Makoto Sakurai speaks during an interview with Reuters at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

SHIZUOKA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Makoto Sakurai said on Thursday the central bank would consider steps to mitigate the demerits of its ultra-easy policy if doing so became necessary in future.

For now, the central bank does not need to take such steps nor ramp up stimulus, Sakurai told a news conference.

“We don’t need to take additional easing steps now. We can watch developments for the time being. If economic developments take a turn for the worse, we may consider taking action,” he said.