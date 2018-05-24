FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 6:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BOJ's Sakurai says central bank could exit easy policy, but not now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAEBASHI, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Makoto Sakurai said on Thursday the central bank could withdraw stimulus if the economy continues to expand, but stressed that it was premature to do so now.

“If inflation picks up, the effect of our stimulus policy will increase. That would be the timing where the BOJ would need to think about various steps,” Sakurai told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Maebashi, eastern Japan.

“It’s not something we need to think about now,” Sakurai said, when asked whether the BOJ should raise its yield target.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes

