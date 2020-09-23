BOJ's Kuroda says FX should move stably reflecting fundamentals

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda wearing a protective face mask attends a news conference as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Tokyo, Japan, April 27, 2020, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Currency rates should move stably reflecting economic fundamentals, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said after meeting new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday.

Kuroda also said that while the yen had strengthened recently, he did not discuss anything in particular on exchange rates with Suga.

The meeting was Kuroda’s first with Suga since the latter became prime minister earlier this month.