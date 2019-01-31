BOJ policymakers voiced concern over global economy: January summary

FILE PHOTO - A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers expressed concern about growing risks to global growth posed by a slowdown in China’s economy due to trade friction with the United States, a summary of opinions at the bank’s January rate review showed on Thursday.

One member said the central bank also needs to monitor developments in Europe’s manufacturing sector to measure whether the health of the global economy was deteriorating.

One member said the BOJ needs to pay close attention to how its massive quantitative easing was weighing on profits at regional banks.

At the January meeting, the BOJ cut its inflation forecasts but maintained its massive stimulus program amid mounting risks from the U.S.-Sino trade war.