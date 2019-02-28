BOJ's Suzuki: No need to ramp up stimulus now

MITO, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Hitoshi Suzuki said on Thursday there was “absolutely no need” to ramp up monetary stimulus now as the economy was sustaining momentum to accelerate inflation to the central bank’s 2 percent target.

“If the momentum for hitting the price target is lost, the BOJ will consider taking appropriate action. But many board members, including myself, believe the momentum is sustained,” Suzuki told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Mito, eastern Japan.