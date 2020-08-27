BOJ's Suzuki says ready to ease more, may mull new means

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Hitoshi Suzuki said on Thursday the central bank would ease monetary policy further “without hesitation” if needed, with an eye on the impact the coronavirus pandemic could have on the economy.

If the central bank were to ramp up stimulus again, it could pump more liquidity through its lending facility, cut its short- and long-term interest rate targets, or ramp up buying of risky assets, he told a news conference.

“There may be a case where we need to come up with something new,” he added in the briefing, held after his meeting with business executives in Asahikawa, northern Japan.