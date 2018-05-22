FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 2:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BOJ depgov Wakatabe: May need to shift policy depending on economic changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Tuesday the central bank may need to shift monetary policy if changes in the economic environment make its current policy inappropriate.

“My feeling now is that we can achieve our inflation target with the current policy,” Wakatabe, a former academic known as a vocal advocate of aggressive easing, told parliament.

“But that’s my view now. If conditions change and our current policy becomes inappropriate, we may need to change policy,” he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

