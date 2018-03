TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Friday that data released earlier on consumer prices for February showed inflationary pressure is insufficient.

Bank of Japan (BOJ) new Deputy Governors Masazumi Wakatabe (R) and Masayoshi Amamiya attend their inaugural news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wakatabe, speaking in the lower house, said it was important for the BOJ to anchor inflation expectations.

Wakatabe said he wanted to maintain the current policy regime and strengthen it if possible to meet the central bank’s 2 percent price target.