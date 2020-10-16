BOJ has many tools to ramp up stimulus: deputy governor Wakatabe

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Friday the central bank had numerous tools and programmes it can expand if it saw the need to ease monetary policy further.
He also said while the BOJ won’t directly target exchange rates, currency moves were “extremely important” components for Japan’s economy that the central bank was watching carefully.
“If we judge that inflation dynamics would be further eroded or weakened by exchange rate moves, that is the time we should think of taking policy action,” he told a seminar.
Reporting by Leika Kihara, Editing by Franklin Paul
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.