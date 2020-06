FILE PHOTO - Traffic signs are seen in front of the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan does not see the need now to add municipal bonds to a list of assets it buys to pump money into the economy, a senior central bank official said on Thursday.

“We’re able to provide ample funds to the market with our purchases of Japanese government bonds (JGB),” Takeshi Kato, head of the BOJ’s monetary affairs department, told parliament.