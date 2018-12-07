Business News
Bank of Japan voices hope no catastrophy in financial services if no-deal Brexit

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he expected British and European Union authorities to work together to avert a “catastrophic” situation in financial services even in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

But the impact on customs, transportation and trade of goods and services could be “quite big” if Britain leaves the EU next March without a deal, Kuroda told parliament.

“The BOJ will work together with overseas central banks, as well as external and domestic stake-holders, to scrutinise developments in Brexit and their impact on markets,” he said.

